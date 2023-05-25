India’s wheat output set to touch a new record at 112.74 million tonnes in 2022-23: Govt data

India’s wheat production is set to touch a new record at 112.74 million tonnes in the ongoing 2022-23 crop year (July-June), higher by five million tonnes from the previous year on increased acreage and yield despite unseasonal rains, as per the agriculture ministry’s latest data released on Thursday.Besides wheat, a record output has been estimated in rice, maize, oilseeds, and sugarcane.Even the country’s overall foodgrains output is estimated to be a record 330.53 million tonnes in the 2022-23 crop year, as against the actual output of 315.61 million tonnes in the previous crop year, as per the third estimate.

Foodgrain basket comprises wheat, rice, nutri-coarse cereals and pulses.”The production of wheat in the country is estimated at 112.74 million tonne, which is higher by 5 million tonne as compared to previous year’s production,” the agriculture ministry said.Wheat production had declined to 107.74 million tonnes due to heat wave in key growing states in 2021-22 crop year. The previous record of 109.59 million tonnes in wheat output was achieved during the 2020-21 crop year.Sowing of wheat, the main rabi (winter) crop, had begun from October onwards, while harvesting is expected to get over by June 15 this year.According to the third estimate, rice output is pegged at a record 135.54 million tonnes for 2022-23 crop year, as against 129.47 million tonnes in the previous year.Maize production is also estimated to be at a record of 35.91 million tonnes, as against 33.73 million tonnes in the said period.

Total production of nutri-coarse cereals including maize has increased to 54.74 million tonnes in 2022-23 as against 51.10 million tonnes in the previous year.In case of pulses, production is estimated to be marginally higher at 27.50 million tonnes in 2022-23 when compared with 27.30 million tonnes in the previous year.Except for gram and moong, production of tur and urad is estimated to be lower in the 2022-23.Tur production is pegged lower at 3.43 million tonnes as against 4.22 million tonnes, urad output to be down at 2.61 million tonnes as against 2.77 million tonnes, while gram production is estimated to remain flat at 13.54 million tonnes in the same period.

However, production of oilseeds is pegged to be at a record of 40.99 million tonnes in 2022-23 owing to higher production of soyabean and mustard seed, as against 37.96 million tonnes in the previous year.Soyabean production is estimated to be at a record 14.97 million tonnes as against 12.98 million tonnes, while rapeseed-mustard output is likely to be a record at 12.49 million tonnes as against 11.96 million tonnes in the said period.

In case of cash crops, sugarcane production is estimated to be a record at 494.22 million tonnes in 2022-23 crop year, as against 439.42 million tonnes in the previous year. Cotton production is estimated to be higher at 34.34 million bales of 170 kg each this year as against 31.11 million bales in the 2021-22 crop year.Whereas jute/mesta production is pegged lower at 9.49 million bales of 180 kg each for 2022-23, as against 10.14 million bales in the previous year.The government releases total four estimates before the final one at different stages of crop growth and harvesting.