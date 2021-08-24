India’s US Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu discusses business ties with US Commerce Secretary Raimondo

''During their meeting, Secretary Raimondo and Ambassador Sandhu underscored the importance of this commercial relationship and their commitment to growing business ties in support of the broader strategic relationship,'' it said.
India’s US Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu has met US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo here and underscored the importance of bilateral commercial relationship and their commitment to growing business ties in support of the broader strategic relationship. Sandhu and Raimondo held a meeting on Monday and discussed the US-India commercial relationship, according to a statement issued by the US Department of Commerce.
They also discussed scheduling the US-India CEO Forum and US-India Commercial Dialogue and the rescheduling of the US-India High Technology Cooperation Group meeting, it said. Sandhu and Raimondo also discussed US-India technology collaboration and improving digital economy policies to strengthen that collaboration, the statement added.
