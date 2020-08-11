India’s unemployment rate rises to five-week high, check latest numbers

According to CMIE, the labour participation rate for the week ended August 9 stood at 40.62%, which was overall at 40.7% in July.
A sharp 190 basis points rise in unemployment rate in rural India to 8.37% has pushed the country’s overall unemployment rate to a five-week high of 8.67% in the week ended August 9. Urban areas saw unemployment rate rise from 8.73% to 9.31% during the period, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).
The employment rate, as per the private think-tank, also fell to 37.09% for the week ended August 9 from overall 37.6% in July. In June, the employment rate was 35.9%, 29.2% in May and 27.2% in April. In March, India’s employment rate was 38.2% and in January, it was 39.8%.
Buoyed by hectic sowing activity and jobs offered under the rural employment guarantee scheme, MG-NREGS, unemployment rate in rural India steadily plummeted to 6.34% for the week ended July 12 from 25.09% for the week ended May 24, but it again headed north to 7.10% for the week ended July 19 and further to 7.66% in the very next week; but fell to 6.47% in the week ended August 2.
In urban India, the unemployment rate has been steadily decelerating from 25.14% for the week ended May 31 to 7.19% for the week ended August 2; though it inched up to 9.31% in the next week.
CMIE surveys about 10,900 households every week. These yield a sample of about 35,900 individuals for the estimation of weekly unemployment, as per its website.
After clocking 23.5% in April and May, the overall pan-India unemployment rate first dropped to 17.5% in the first week of June and then it took a steeper fall to 11.6% in the second week. It further came down to 7.4% in July, lower than the average unemployment rate of 7.6% during the entire 2019-20, but slightly higher than the 7.3% recorded a year ago, in July 2019. Unemployment rate in February and March 2020 was 7.8% and 8.8%, respectively.
According to CMIE, the labour participation rate for the week ended August 9 stood at 40.62%, which was overall at 40.7% in July. The average labour participation rate for the whole of 2019-20 was 42.7%. The labour participation rate fell to 40.5% in the last week of July 2020.
Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.