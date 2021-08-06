India’s trade deficit with China dips to $44 billion in 2020-21

Exports to China has increased to USD 21.19 billion in 2020-21 from USD 16.61 billion in 2019-20, Patel said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.
India’s trade deficit with China has declined from USD 53.57 billion in 2018-19 to USD 44.02 billion in 2020-21, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel said on Friday.
Exports to China has increased to USD 21.19 billion in 2020-21 from USD 16.61 billion in 2019-20, Patel said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha. Exports were USD 16.75 billion in 2018-19.
Imports from China during 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 were worth USD 70.32 billion, USD 65.26 billion and USD 65.21 billion, respectively.
In a separate reply, she said the decline in India’s export of automobiles, including cars, is largely due to global economic slowdown and supply chain disruptions due to Covid-19 pandemic.
“With a view to create a conducive manufacturing ecosystem and to enable integration with global supply chains, the Union Cabinet on 11th November, 2020 has given approval to introduce the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Automobiles and Auto components, with a financial outlay of Rs 57,042 crore over a five-year period, to make the Indian Automotive Industry more competitive,” she added.
Do you know What is FinMin releases Rs 9,871 cr grant to 17 state, Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.