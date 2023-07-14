scorecardresearch
India’s trade deficit at $20.13 billion in June

Merchandise exports stood at $32.97 billion, while imports were $53.10 billion in June. In the previous month, merchandise exports were $34.98 billion, while imports stood at $57.10 billion.

Written by PTI
Updated:
Cargo containers are seen stacked outside the container terminal of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in Mumbai, India. (Photo source: Reuters)

India’s merchandise trade deficit in June stood at $20.13 billion, according to a Reuters calculation based on export and import data released by the government on Friday. Merchandise exports stood at $32.97 billion, while imports were $53.10 billion in June. In the previous month, merchandise exports were $34.98 billion, while imports stood at $57.10 billion.

India’s exports remained weak due to several reasons including a slowdown in the world’s major economies, Trade Secretary Sunil Barthwal told reporters. Services exports in June were $27.12 billion, while imports were $15.88 billion.

In May, services exports were $25.30 billion and imports were $13.53 billion. For the April-June period, services and merchandise exports fell 7.3% year-on-year to $182.7 billion, while imports fell 10.2% to $205.29 billion.

First published on: 14-07-2023 at 15:10 IST

