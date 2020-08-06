India’s Sula Vineyards to export its wines to Singapore, gateway to Southeast Asian wine market

According to GlobalData, Singapore’s wine market will reach a value of $1.4 billion by 2021. (Representative image)

Indian winemaker Sula Vineyards has added Singapore to its export portfolio as part of its expansion plans. Sula that has a 60% market share in India will export to Singapore in collaboration with food distribution firm and importer Sonnamera to tap Singapore, positioned as the gateway to the Southeast Asian wine market. It is a rapidly growing economy and has high disposable incomes coupled with a growing affinity towards premium wine products.

Rajeev Samant, founder and CEO of Sula Vineyards, said, “Singapore is a thriving wine hub. The Singaporean consumer now has the choice of experiencing robust flavours of our wines.”

According to GlobalData, Singapore’s wine market will reach a value of $1.4 billion by 2021. Singapore will get to taste some of Sula’s popular wines like Cabernet Shiraz, Sauvignon Blanc, Dindori Reserve Shiraz, and Riesling. Australia also features on Sula’s export list.

Sonnamera will target all major e-commerce platforms, prominent Indian restaurants, and modern retail units like NTUC FairPrice, Redmart (Singapore’s leading online supermarket site), etc. to sell Sula wines.

“Over the past few months, with the outbreak of Covid-19, the off-premise consumption of wine has driven rapid growth in the category and we expect this trend to continue to be strong for several months as more meals are cooked at home and home entertaining takes precedence over dining out,” Abhay Sharma, founder, Sonnamera said.