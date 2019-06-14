India’s services exports up 2.8 per cent to USD 18 billion in April

Published: June 14, 2019 7:56:12 PM

India's service sector exports rose by 2.8 per cent to USD 18.06 billion in the first month of the current fiscal, RBI data showed Friday.

The services receipt or exports during April 2018 stood at USD 17.56 billion.

Services payments or imports in April 2019 were at USD 11.4 billion, up by 4.6 per cent from USD 10.92 billion in the same month of 2018-19, according to the RBI data on India’s international trade in services for April 2019.

The Reserve Bank releases monthly data on India’s international trade in services with a lag of around 45 days.

The monthly data on services are provisional and undergo revision when the Balance of Payments (BoP) data are released on a quarterly basis.

