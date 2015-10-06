​​ ​
  3. Consumer sentiment lowest since November 2012: MNI Indicators

Consumer sentiment lowest since November 2012: MNI Indicators

Households increasingly pessimistic about their finances

By: | New Delhi | Updated: October 6, 2015 11:18 AM
MNI India Consumer Sentiment Indicator

MNI India Consumer Sentiment Indicator fell 3.2% to 115.3 in September from 119.1 in August, the lowest level since the survey began in November 2012.
(Reuters)

The MNI India Consumer Sentiment Indicator fell 3.2% to 115.3 in September from 119.1 in August, the lowest level since the survey began in November 2012.

While the indicator above the 100 level separates optimists from pessimists, it has been gradually trending down since last year suggesting that demand continues to remain sluggish in the country, it said. Lacklustre domestic demand was cited by the Reserve Bank of India as part of the rationale for its 50 basis point interest rate cut at the September monetary policy meeting.

While the sharp rise in domestic stock prices since the start of 2014 is testament to the growing confidence investors have in India’s economic prospects, it is not a view shared by urban consumers, said London-based research firm MNI Indicators. Respondents were the least optimistic about their household finances, with both current and future measures of Personal Finances falling to record lows.

MNI India Consumer Sentiment Indicator, mni indicators, mni india, mni india business sentiment indicator, mni, consumer sentiment, consumer sentiment index, consumer sentiment india

Ahead of the key festival season, consumers were a little more optimistic about purchasing big-ticket items. Still the Durable Buying Conditions Indicator was lower than would normally be expected given the time of year, averaging 109.7 in the three months to September, five points below its respective outturn a year ago, it said.

Respondents revised down their expectations for business conditions sharply and were more downbeat in their perception of the current business situation as a result of the weaker global environment. Expectations for Business Conditions in One Year fell to 115.5, the lowest level since September 2013 when India was in the throes of a currency crisis.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. X
    xyz
    Oct 6, 2015 at 1:26 pm
    Diwali is going to be the worst this year. Worse than last year. Shopkeepers beware. Don't stock.
    Reply

    Go to Top