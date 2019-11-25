India’s power consumption much below global average; Bihar, Assam worst performers

The Power Ministry said that as of April 28, 2018, all inhabited Census villages stand electrified, with the exception of seven states where over 19 lakh households were unwilling to be electrified earlier.

India’s per capita consumption of electricity is 1,181 kWh as of 2018-19, according to data released by the Ministry of Power during the Winter Session of Parliament. For context, the global per capita consumption was 3,130 kWh in 2014, according to data listed by the World Bank, which puts India’s consumption that year at 805 kWh per capita.

In India, the highest per capita consumption in 2018-19 is in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, at 15,179 kWh. The Union Territory is followed by the states of Gujarat (2,378), Goa (2,274), Haryana (2,082) and Punjab (2,046). The state with the lowest per capita consumption of electricity is Bihar, at 311 kWh, followed by the Northeastern states of Assam (341), Nagaland (356), Manipur (371) and Tripura (514).

The Power Ministry’s reply also said 5,251 previously un-electrified households in villages were electrified between 2017-18 and 2028-19 under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana scheme. Arunachal Pradesh accounts for the highest number of such households at 1,134, followed by Odisha (925), Jharkhand (729), Bihar (596) and Assam (572).

The Ministry said that as of April 28, 2018, all inhabited Census villages stand electrified, with the exception of seven states where over 19 lakh households were unwilling to be electrified earlier. These households are now willing to get electricity connections and out of these 19 lakh households, over 5 lakh have been electrified as of October 31.

Most of these previously unwilling households are in Uttar Pradesh, at 12 lakh, followed by Rajasthan (2,28,403), Assam (2,00,000) and Jharkhand (2,00,000). Manipur, which is now one among the states has now been fully electrified, with 1,980 households electrified between April and October 2019.

(Source for all data: Ministry of Power)