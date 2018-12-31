India’s ranking on major global indices in 2018: The good news and the bad

India’s performance on major global indices in 2018 shows a mixed bag of good and bad news. (PTI file photo)

As India wakes up to a new year 2019, the nation’s performance on major global indices in the year past shows a mixed bag of good and bad news. While we might not be the happiest nation of the lot, or have miles to go on the overall human development, we are increasingly becoming significantly better place to do business.

As the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business rankings portray, we rank 77th on a list of 190 economies that are doing well for businesses. Created by World Bank, the Ease of Doing Business index ranks countries on various parameters such as regulations for businesses and stronger protections of property rights; the higher the rating, the better a country’s performance. India improved its rank substantially on the Ease of Doing Business index from 132 in 2016, to 100 in 2017, and further to 77 in 2018.

Inching ahead

India has done slightly better on another important measure — the Human Development Index (HDI), compiled by the United Nations Development Program. Taking parameters like education, health and income into account, HDI provides a holistic view of a country’s development and the well being of its citizens. In 2018, India has done slightly better than the previous year as it climbed up a spot from 131 to 130 out of 189 nations.

With the current rating, India counts in medium human development countries. While it is encouraging to note that we are doing better than at least 50 countries, there are still miles to go before we make a considerable development.

Why so sad!

On the other hand, what may spell gloom is the fact that India slipped 11 spots from 122nd rank of 2017 to become the 133rd happiest nation in the world. An annual publication carried out by United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network since 2012, the report ranks 153 countries on the happiness of the population. While the Nordic nations top the rankings, Indians need to learn a thing or two from the Danish and Norwegian concept of Hygge, the art of happy living.

Peace out

The Global Peace Index too is not spelling a better year for India. Ranking 163 independent nations, the Institute for Economics and Peace study is endorsed by individuals such as former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan and the Dalai Lama.

Peace enthusiasts will not find it promising that India has performed poorly and has done just a shade better than its previous performance of 137 as we rank 136 this time. Iceland, New Zealand, Austria, Denmark and Canada are the most peaceful countries, according to GPI. Naturally, they rank higher in HDI and Global happiness index as well.

Rich and poor

Global Hunger Index has also shown a fall in India’s ranking from the past year. While India ranked 100th in a list of 119 countries last year, the 2018 performance is worse as now it is on 103rd spot. According to the report, “a ranking below 100 shows that a country’s undernourishment, child wasting, child stunting, and child mortality levels are at the highest level.”

This is despite the fact that India ranks 3rd in the countries with the highest number of billionaires, according to the Forbes’ annual list of countries with most billionaires. According to the report, India has 131 billionaires with Mukesh Ambani being the richest of them all.