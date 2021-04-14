India’s palm oil imports rise 56.50 pc in March

Among soft oils, the import of sunflower oil declined to 1,46,970 tonne in March due to high prices as against 2,95,387 tonne in the same period last year.
Similarly, the shipment of soybean declined marginally to 2,85,200 tonne from 2,92,996 tonne.
India’s import of palm oils rose 56.50 per cent to 5,26,463 tonne in March this year as refiners were discouraged to import sunflower oil due to high prices, industry body Solvent Extractors Association (SEA) said on Wednesday.
India, the world’s leading vegetable oil buyer, had imported 3,36,392 tonne palm oils in March 2020.