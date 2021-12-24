  • MORE MARKET STATS

India’s monetary policy financially inclusive by design: RBI DG Michael D Patra

Financial inclusion appears to have gone up, with the level of the RBI’s financial inclusion index rising from 49.9 in March 2019 to 53.1 in March 2020 and further to 53.9 in March 2021, Patra said at an event organized at Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad.

Written By PTI
RBI
Patra said going ahead as financial inclusion rises even further in India, consumption volatility as a source of output volatility can be expected to wane.

The country’s monetary policy is, by design, financially inclusive and this strategy will result in policy effectiveness and welfare maximisation going ahead, Reserve Bank of India’s Deputy Governor Michael D Patra said on Friday.

Financial inclusion appears to have gone up, with the level of the RBI’s financial inclusion index rising from 49.9 in March 2019 to 53.1 in March 2020 and further to 53.9 in March 2021, Patra said at an event organized at Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad.

”The evidence is still forming and strong conclusions from its analysis may be premature, but India’s monetary policy is, by design, financially inclusive and it will reap the benefits of this strategy in the future…,” he stated.

An economy with all consumers financially included would expect to experience less output volatility due to lower consumption volatility. In an economy with financially excluded consumers, monetary policy has to assign a greater weight to stabilising output, he said.

Patra said going ahead as financial inclusion rises even further in India, consumption volatility as a source of output volatility can be expected to wane.

This will provide headroom for monetary policy to remain focused on minimising inflation volatility, which brings welfare gains for all, he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Next Story
Trade Talk: Interim trade deal soon ahead of India-Australia FTAMajor traded items include mineral fuels, pharmaceutical products, organic chemicals and gems & jewellery.