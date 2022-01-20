India’s mineral production up 5 pc in November 2021

The cumulative growth for the April-November period of the ongoing fiscal over the same period a year ago was 18.2 per cent.

India’s mineral production rose five per cent in November 2021 compared to the year-ago period, according to the mines ministry.

The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for November 2021 stood at 111.9, which was five per cent higher compared to the level in November 2020.

Production level of important minerals in November 2021 includes coal at 679 lakh tonnes, lignite at 33 lakh tonnes, natural gas (utilised) at 2,798 million cu m, petroleum (crude) at 24 lakh tonnes and bauxite at 1,710 thousand tonnes, the mines ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The production of important minerals showing positive growth during November 2021 over the year-ago period included gold, magnesite, natural gas (U), chromite and lignite.

“The production of other important minerals showing negative growth is: petroleum (crude) (-2.2 per cent), iron ore (-2.4 per cent), copper conc (-7.8 per cent), limestone (-8.7 per cent), bauxite (-9.5 per cent), phosphorite (-9.8 per cent), and manganese ore (-15.2 per cent),” it said.