scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

India’s mineral production rises 9.8 pc in December 2022

The cumulative growth for April-December period this fiscal over the corresponding period of the previous financial year was 5.4 per cent, the mines ministry said in a statement.

Written by PTI
India’s mineral production rises 9.8 pc in December 2022
Minerals like gold, phosphorite, iron ore, limestone, manganese ore and coal showed positive growth. (IE)

India’s mineral production rose by 9.8 per cent in December 2022, over the same month a year-ago, according to the mines ministry.

The index of mineral production of the mining and quarrying sector for the month of December, 2022 stood at 107.4, 9.8 per cent higher as compared to December, 2021, as per the provisional figures of Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM).

Also read: GSTN make changes to monthly filings once again

Also Read

The cumulative growth for April-December period this fiscal over the corresponding period of the previous financial year was 5.4 per cent, the mines ministry said in a statement.

The production level of important minerals in December were — coal 833 lakh tonnes, lignite 35 lakh tonnes, natural gas (utilised) 2,888 million cu. m, petroleum (crude) 25 lakh tonnes and bauxite 2,272 thousand tonnes.

Minerals like gold, phosphorite, iron ore, limestone, manganese ore and coal showed positive growth.

Also read: Government lowers wheat reserve price

“Other important minerals showing negative growth include: petroleum (-1.2 per cent), bauxite (-9 per cent). lignite(-10.7 per cent), chromite (-11.5 per cent), magnesite (-22.5 per cent) and diamond (-38.6 per cent),” the statement said.

More Stories on
ECONOMY
economy news

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 18-02-2023 at 14:23 IST