India’s marine exports may remain slugging in coming quarters: Report

Indian seafood exports are under pressure due to tightening of regulations in traditional markets of the US and the European Community, according to a study by Drip Capital, a US-based trade finance company. The study finds growth possibilities for Indian seafood exports in East Asia with China being a potentially big market.

Drip reports that India exported nearly $6.3 billion (around Rs. 45,000 crore) worth of marine products in FY2019. The sector reported a CAGR of 13% between FY2010 to FY2019. However, it declined by 9% from FY2018 to FY2019 (in shipment value terms), even though shipments grew 18% in volume terms over this period.

In terms of the export market, the US is the largest market for Indian shrimp while China and Vietnam are the largest importers of Indian frozen fish and mollusks, respectively. Together, these three countries make up about 50-60% of India’s marine export market.

However, with the tightening of regulations by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Indian shrimp exporters are now sailing amid choppy waters, said Pushkar Mukewar, co-founder and co-CEO, Drip Capital.

“Indian shrimp exports to the US face stringent quality checks and scanning along with a hike in anti-dumping duty to 2 .34% from 0.84% in 2018, which has had a negative effect on the shipment volumes. Other factors impacting Indian marine exports include a change in consumer preferences and an increase in quality consciousness in traditional markets for marine exports like the EU. This has led to the implementation of tougher norms in these regions, which has further increased the pressure on Indian exporters,” he added.

“Quality concerns from buyer markets, particularly in the West, are going to remain a big challenge for Indian farmers who face increasing competition from other markets offering high-quality, value-added products. Further, while Indian marine exports have long relied only on Vannamei shrimp, over-reliance on exporting one specific product is unlikely to be a sustainable long-term strategy,” Mukewar said.

The study says that the price slump seen for Indian shrimp in particular has been reflective of a wider global crash in shrimp prices driven by oversupply of Vannamei shrimp together with a decline in US consumption. A slowdown in the global economy also hurt market sentiment, creating the perfect storm for prices to plummet.

On the other side, the study reports that amid the US-China trade war, China is now seen as a potential market for Indian marine exporters.