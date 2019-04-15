India’s March trade deficit at $10.89 billion – trade ministry

By: | Published: April 15, 2019 8:29 PM

Merchandise exports rose 11.02 percent to $32.55 billion in March from a year earlier, while imports were up 1.44 percent to $43.44 billion during the same period, data showed.

India’s trade deficit narrowed to $10.89 billion in March from a year ago, helped by rise in exports, the trade ministry said in a statement on Monday. Trade deficit was $13.51 billion in March 2018.

Trade deficit for the 2018-19 period that ended in March was up nearly 9 percent at $176.42 billion.

