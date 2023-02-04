scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

India’s macro fundamentals not affected by Adani’s FPO withdrawal: FM Sitharaman

In the last two days alone, USD 8 billion in forex came in, the finance minister said during a post-Budget press conference.

Written by PTI
India’s macro fundamentals not affected by Adani’s FPO withdrawal: FM Sitharaman
"…our macro economic fundamentals or our economy's image, none of which has been affected. Yes, FPOs (follow-on public offers) come in, and FIIs get out," Sitharaman told reporters here.

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said India’s macro fundamentals and economic image are not affected by the Adani Group‘s withdrawal of its Rs 20,000 crore FPO.

Also Read: SBI’s overall exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27,000 cr, says Chairman

In the last two days alone, USD 8 billion in forex came in, the finance minister said during a post-Budget press conference.

Also Read

“…our macro economic fundamentals or our economy’s image, none of which has been affected. Yes, FPOs (follow-on public offers) come in, and FIIs get out,” Sitharaman told reporters here.

Also Read: PIL in SC seeks prosecution of short sellers for ‘artificial’ crashing of Adani Group’s stock value

She said the regulators will do their job on the Adani issue. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has the wherewithal to ensure the stability of markets.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 04-02-2023 at 15:24 IST