India’s Jan retail inflation accelerates to seven-month high 6.01% YoY

India’s annual retail inflation rose to 6.01% in January, its highest pace in seven months, from a revised 5.66% in the previous month, pushed up by rising prices of food and manufactured items, government data released on Monday showed.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted annual inflation to touch 6.0%, the upper limit of the Reserve Bank of India’s 2% to 6% target.

“The inflation reading came in line with our expectations. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) too was expecting the reading to be around the upper limit. However, the trajectory is expected to have peaked out in January. More so, RBI’s own H2 FY23 estimates remain closer to 4%, although lower than our estimates, thereby not warranting any concern on policy changes,” said Upasna Bhardwaj, Senior Economist, Kotak Mahindra Bank.