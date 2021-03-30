  • MORE MARKET STATS

India’s inflation “uncomfortably high”: Moody’s Analytics

By: |
March 30, 2021 5:02 PM

India's inflation is at "uncomfortably high" level, which is an exception among Asian economies, Moody's Analytics said on Tuesday.

inflationRetail inflation rose to 5 per cent in February, from 4.1 per cent in January.

India’s inflation is at “uncomfortably high” level, which is an exception among Asian economies, Moody’s Analytics said on Tuesday. Higher fuel prices will keep upward pressure on retail inflation and keep the RBI from offering further rate cuts, said Moody’s Analytics, a financial intelligence company. Retail inflation rose to 5 per cent in February, from 4.1 per cent in January. The Reserve Bank mainly takes into account retail inflation while deciding on the monetary policy.

Core inflation (which excludes food, fuel and light) was up 5.6 per cent in February, from 5.3 per cent in January, Moody’s Analytics said, adding India’s inflation is “uncomfortably high”. In its macro roundup, Moody’s Analytics said inflation is subdued in most of Asia, and expected to only gradually pick up over 2021 because of rising oil prices and economies starting to reopen. Brent crude has climbed 26 per cent this year at around USD 64 per barrel. It was around USD 30 per barrel in March 2020, when the COVID-19 crisis was near its peak.

Related News

“India and the Philippines are exceptions. In these economies, inflation is above comfort levels, adding to the list of challenges for policymakers,” it said. Stating that India’s inflation is “worrisome”, it said volatile food prices and rising oil prices led retail inflation to exceed the upper band of 6 per cent several times in 2020, inhibiting the RBI’s ability to keep accommodative monetary settings in place during the height of the pandemic.

Under the monetary policy framework, RBI has a target for maintaining retail inflation at 4 per cent (+/- 2 per cent). “RBI is expected to retain its current inflation targeting band beyond its current expiry date of March 31,” Moody’s Analytics added.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. India’s inflation “uncomfortably high” Moody’s Analytics
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India, US to revamp energy ties
2India’s 2021 economic output likely to remain below 2019 level: UN report
3Pakistan’s Textile Ministry asks Govt to lift ban on import of cotton from India