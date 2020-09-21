  • MORE MARKET STATS

India’s imports from China dip 27.63% during April-August: Piyush Goyal

By:
September 21, 2020 8:32 PM

Value of imports from China stood at $4.98 billion in August and $5.58 in July, according to the data provided by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in his written reply to the Lok Sabha.

In a separate reply, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said there is no proposal under consideration on withdrawal of Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status to China.

India’s imports from China declined by 27.63 per cent during April-August this fiscal to $21.58 billion over the same period previous year, Parliament was informed on Monday.

“India’s imports from China have declined by 27.63 per cent during April-August, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of the previous year,” he said.

In a separate reply, the minister said there is no proposal under consideration on withdrawal of Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status to China.

“No such proposal is under consideration at this time,” he said while replying to a question whether the government is planning for the withdrawal of MFN status to China to reduce the export-import business with that country.

Later in a media briefing, the minister informed that the country’s export is reviving.

During the first half of September, exports have recorded a growth of 10 per cent over the same period last year, he added.

