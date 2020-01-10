India’s forex reserves touch record USD 461.16 billion

By: |
Published: January 10, 2020 7:10:35 PM

In the reporting week, the rise in reserves was mainly on account of an increase in foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, which rose by USD 3.013 billion to USD 427.949 billion, the data released by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday showed.

forex, forex reserves, india forex, india economy, india gdp, india gdp growthThe country’s reserve position with the IMF increased by USD 3 million to USD 3.703 billion.

The country’s foreign exchange reserves touched a record high of USD 461.157 billion, after it surged by USD 3.689 billion in the week to January 3, according to the RBI data. In the previous week, the reserves had risen by USD 2.52 billion to USD 454.948 billion. In the reporting week, the rise in reserves was mainly on account of an increase in foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, which rose by USD 3.013 billion to USD 427.949 billion, the data released by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the forex reserves. In the reporting week, gold reserves rose by USD 666 million to USD 28.058 billion.  The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund were up by 7 USD million to USD 1.447 billion. The country’s reserve position with the IMF increased by USD 3 million to USD 3.703 billion, the data showed.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. India’s forex reserves touch record USD 461.16 billion
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Industrial production likely to increase first time in 4 months in November; key reasons
2Khadi aims high! Nitin Gadkari sets Rs 5 lakh crore turnover target for Khadi sector
3ASCEND Kerala 2020 global investors meet: Kerala’s new scheme to enhance ease of doing business announced