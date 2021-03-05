India’s forex reserves increase by USD 689 million to USD 584.55 billion

For the week ended February 26, the core currency assets ? the largest component of the overall reserves - rose by USD 509 million to USD 542.615 billion, the RBI said.
Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.
India’s forex reserves increased for the second consecutive week, touching USD 584.554 billion as of February 26, up by USD 689 million, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.
The overall reserves had increased by USD 169 million to USD 583.865 billion in the previous reporting week. The reserves, which have been steadily increasing over the last few months, had touched an all-time high at USD 590.185 billion for the week ended January 29 this year.