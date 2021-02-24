  • MORE MARKET STATS

India’s foodgrain output to rise 2% in 2020-21 to record 303.34 million tonnes: Govt

By: |
February 24, 2021 9:02 PM

Sugarcane production is pegged at 397.66 MT from 370.50 MT in the previous year, while cotton output is expected to be higher at 36.54 million bales (170 kg each) from 36.07 million bales in the previous year. 

India's foodgrain output to rise 2% in 2020-21 to record 303.34 million tonnes: GovtAs per the data, rice production is pegged at record 120.32 MT as against 118.87 MT in the previous year. (file image)

India’s foodgrain production is estimated to rise 2 per cent in 2020-21 crop year to an all-time high of 303.34 million tonnes on better output of rice, wheat, pulses and coarse cereals amid good monsoon rains last year, the agriculture ministry said.

Crop year runs from July-June.

Related News

In the 2019-20 crop year, the country’s foograin output (comprising wheat, rice, pulses and coarse cereals) stood at a record 297.5 million tonnes (MT).

Releasing the second advance estimates for 2020-21 crop year, the agriculture ministry said foodgrain production is projected at a record 303.34 MT.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar attributed the rise in production to efforts of the farmers and scientists as well initiatives of the central government.

As per the data, rice production is pegged at record 120.32 MT as against 118.87 MT in the previous year.

Wheat production is estimated to rise to a record 109.24 MT in 2020-21 from 107.86 MT in the previous year, while output of coarse cereals is likely to increase to 49.36 MT from 47.75 MT.

Pulses output is seen at 24.42 MT, up from 23.03 MT in 2019-20 crop year.

In the non-foodgrain category, the production of oilseeds is estimated at 37.31 MT in 2020-21 as against 33.22 MT in the previous year.

Sugarcane production is pegged at 397.66 MT from 370.50 MT in the previous year, while cotton output is expected to be higher at 36.54 million bales (170 kg each) from 36.07 million bales in the previous year.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. India’s foodgrain output to rise 2% in 2020-21 to record 303.34 million tonnes Govt
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1PM Modi: We have targetted to monetise 100 govt-owned assets with mantra of monetise and modernise
2Rs 1.15 lakh cr transferred to 10.75 cr farmers under PM-KISAN: Narendra Singh Tomar on 2nd anniversary of scheme
3I-T refunds worth over Rs 1.95 lakh cr issued so far this fiscal