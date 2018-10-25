India’s fiscal deficit touches 95.3% of full-year target in just 6 months

India’s fiscal deficit in the first half of the year has touched 95.3% of the full-year target, government data showed.

India’s fiscal deficit in the first half of the year has touched 95.3% of the full-year target, government data showed. The fiscal deficit in the period between April and September was Rs 5.95 lakh crore against the full year target of Rs 6.24 lakh crore for the financial year 2018-19. For this year, the government has set the fiscal deficit target at 3.3% of the GDP, down 20 basis points from the previous year’s 3.5%.

The government has said that in the second half of the financial year, it will be cutting its borrowing to the tune of Rs 70,000 crore. Rating agency Moody’s recently said that the government is staring at minor slippage in fiscal deficit target due to the fuel tax cut announced earlier this month.

