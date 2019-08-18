India’s exposure to US govt securities up by nearly $6 billion at June-end

Among the major foreign holders of the Treasury securities, India was at the 13th position with holding to the tune of USD 162.7 billion. (Reuters)

India’s exposure to the US government securities rose by nearly USD 6 billion to USD 162.7 billion at the end of June, the highest level in at least one year.

Latest data from the US Treasury Department showed that Japan was the largest holder, with holdings of American government securities worth USD 1.122 trillion, followed by Mainland China whose exposure stood at USD 1.112 trillion.

These are figures at the end of June 2019.

Among the major foreign holders of the Treasury securities, India was at the 13th position with holding to the tune of USD 162.7 billion.

The exposure stood at USD 156.9 billion in May and USD 155.3 billion in April, according to the data.

India’s holding in June was also the highest in at least one year, as per an analysis of the data from June 2018 when it stood at USD 147.3 billion.

The substantial rise in exposure also comes at a time when the global economy is grappling with multiple headwinds, including trade war and prospects of slowdown in some emerging markets.

The data showed that the UK was at the third position with holding worth USD 341.1 billion, followed by Brazil (USD 311.7 billion), Ireland (USD 262.1 billion), Switzerland (USD 232.9 billion), Luxembourg (USD 231 billion), Cayman Islands (USD 226.6 billion), Hong Kong (USD 215.6 billion), Belgium (USD 203.6 billion), Saudi Arabia (USD 179.6 billion) and Taiwan (USD 175.1 billion).

“Foreign residents increased their holdings of long term US securities in June; net purchases were USD 63.8 billion. Net purchases by private foreign investors were USD 63.2 billion, while net purchases by foreign official institutions were USD 0.5 billion.

“… taking into account transactions in both foreign and U.S. securities, net foreign purchases of long term securities were USD 99.1 billion,” the Treasury Department said in a release on August 16.