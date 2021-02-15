India’s exports up 6.16 pc in Jan

The country’s exports grew by 6.16 per cent to USD 27.45 billion in January, according to data by the commerce ministry.
Imports too grew by 2 per cent to about USD 42 billion, leaving a trade deficit of USD 14.54 billion during the month under review, the data showed.
Exports during April-January this fiscal dipped by 13.58 per cent to USD 228.25 billion, while imports declined by 25.92 per cent to USD 300.26 billion.
