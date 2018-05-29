India’s exports may jump 20% in current fiscal 2018-19 to $350 billion, but there is a major concern

India’s exports could rise as much as a fifth in the current fiscal year ending March 2019 to reach about 0 billion, said FIEO.

India’s exports could rise as much as a fifth in the current fiscal year ending March 2019 to reach about $350 billion, a leading trade body said on Tuesday. The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) also hopes India will actively engage with the United States to protect local industry’s interest, said Ganesh Gupta, president, FIEO.

A move by the central bank to ban trade credit instruments such as letters of undertaking and letters of comfort after a $2-billion fraud at a state-run bank has raised the cost of funds for exporters by 1 percent to 3 percent, Gupta added.