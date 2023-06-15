scorecardresearch
India’s exports fall 10.3 per cent to $34.98 billion in May

Imports also declined 6.6 per cent to USD 57.1 billion against USD 61.13 billion recorded in the same month last year, the data showed.

Written by PTI
The Department of Commerce and Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade are working on an exports strategy and focusing on 40 countries. (Photo Credits: PTI)

India’s exports declined 10.3 per cent year-on-year to USD 34.98 billion in May this year, the government data showed on Thursday.

Imports also declined 6.6 per cent to USD 57.1 billion against USD 61.13 billion recorded in the same month last year, the data showed.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said headwinds still continue on the global trade front.

The Department of Commerce and Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade are working on an exports strategy and focusing on 40 countries, Barthwal added.

(More details are awaited.)

First published on: 15-06-2023 at 16:18 IST

