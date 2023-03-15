scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

India’s exports dip 8.8 per cent to USD 33.88 billion in February

Imports also declined by 8.21 per cent to USD 51.31 billion as against USD 55.9 billion recorded in the corresponding month last year.

Written by PTI
Updated:
india exports
The country's trade deficit narrowed to USD 17.43 billion in February. (Photo source: IE)

India’s exports dipped in February for the third consecutive month by 8.8 per cent to USD 33.88 billion against USD 37.15 billion in the same month last year, according to the data released by the commerce ministry on Wednesday.

Imports also declined by 8.21 per cent to USD 51.31 billion as against USD 55.9 billion recorded in the corresponding month last year. The country’s trade deficit narrowed to USD 17.43 billion in February.

Also Read

During April-February this fiscal, however, the country’s overall merchandise exports rose by 7.5 per cent to USD 405.94 billion.

Also Read
Also Read

Imports during the period increased by 18.82 per cent to USD 653.47 billion.

More Stories on
ECONOMY
exports
Trade

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 15-03-2023 at 15:31 IST

Stock Market