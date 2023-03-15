India’s exports dip 8.8 per cent to USD 33.88 billion in February

India’s exports dipped in February for the third consecutive month by 8.8 per cent to USD 33.88 billion against USD 37.15 billion in the same month last year, according to the data released by the commerce ministry on Wednesday.

Imports also declined by 8.21 per cent to USD 51.31 billion as against USD 55.9 billion recorded in the corresponding month last year. The country’s trade deficit narrowed to USD 17.43 billion in February.

During April-February this fiscal, however, the country’s overall merchandise exports rose by 7.5 per cent to USD 405.94 billion.

Imports during the period increased by 18.82 per cent to USD 653.47 billion.