India’s exports dip 5.4 pc in October to USD 24.82 bn: Govt data

November 3, 2020 5:25 PM

"India's merchandise exports in October 2020 were USD 24.82 billion, as compared to USD 26.23 billion in October 2019, showing a fall of 5.4 per cent," the Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a statement.

Exports during April-October 2020-21 stood at USD 150.07 billion, registering a decline of 19.05 per cent over the same period last year.

India’s exports declined 5.4 per cent to USD 24.82 billion in October due to fall in shipments of sectors like petroleum products, gems and jewellery, and leather, according to government data released on Tuesday.

Imports also fell 11.56 per cent to USD 33.6 billion during October. “India was thus a net importer in October 2020 with a trade deficit of USD 8.78 billion, as compared to trade deficit of USD 11.76 billion, an improvement by 25.34 per cent,” it added.

