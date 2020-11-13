  • MORE MARKET STATS

India’s exports dip 5.12% in October; trade deficit narrows to USD 8.71 billion

By: |
November 13, 2020 7:45 PM

Major export commodities that recorded negative growth in October included petroleum products (52 per cent), cashew (21.57 per cent), gems and jewellery (21.27 per cent) among others.

India exports, India trade, India trade numbers, trade deficitTrade deficit in October narrowed to USD 8.71 billion as against USD 11.75 billion in the corresponding month a year ago.

India’s exports fell 5.12 per cent to USD 24.89 billion in October, after recording positive growth in September, on account of drop in shipments of petroleum products, gems and jewellery, leather and engineering goods, according to government data released on Friday.

Trade deficit in October narrowed to USD 8.71 billion as against USD 11.75 billion in the corresponding month a year ago. Imports also fell 11.53 per cent to USD 33.6 billion (year-on-year) in October 2020. Major export commodities that recorded negative growth in October included petroleum products (52 per cent), cashew (21.57 per cent), gems and jewellery (21.27 per cent), leather (16.67 per cent), man-made yarn/fabrics/made-ups (12.8 per cent), electronic goods (9.4 per cent), coffee (9.2 per cent), marine products (8 per cent) and engineering goods (3.75 per cent).

Related News

During April-October 2020, exports declined 19.02 per cent to USD 150.14 billion, while imports fell 36.28 per cent to USD 182.29 billion over the same period a year ago. Oil imports dipped 38.52 per cent to USD 5.98 billion in October.

During April-October, oil imports declined 49.5 per cent to USD 37.84 billion, the data showed. After contracting for six straight months, India’s exports had risen 5.99 per cent to USD 27.58 billion in September.

 

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. India’s exports dip 5.12% in October trade deficit narrows to USD 8.71 billion
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Forex reserves surge USD 7.78 bn to lifetime high of USD 568.494 bn
2China halts imports of seafood products from Indian firm: Report
3Air pollution not only bad for health but for economy too; costs nearly double of India’s fiscal deficit