India’s economy on right track but these 7 ‘unfinished’ tasks pose big challenge: KPMG

The ‘Big Four’ auditor, KPMG, has highlighted seven unfinished tasks of the Indian economy

Whether it is Moody’s sovereign upgrade or India’s remarkable jump on World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business, the economic progress with policy reforms and initiatives made the country a place with unprecedented

opportunities for global and domestic businesses. And while initiatives taken towards stepping up infrastructure investment, land and labour market reforms and measures to boost manufacturing growth are positive for India, these can still be classified as an ‘unfinished agenda’, KPMG said in a report.

The ‘Big Four’ auditor highlighted seven such unfinished tasks that are major indigenous and global challenges for the economy. “While the economy continues on a high-growth trajectory, it could face certain headwinds from

domestic and global challenges,” KPMG said in its ‘India Soars High’ report.

These challenges are ‘Stressed balance-sheets of the bank, India’s fiscal situation, subdued private investment scenario, employment generation and a slowdown in the real-estate sector. At the global level, key challenges include rising crude oil prices and volatility in the Indian rupee.

Graph: KPMG

KPMG said that to deal with India’s NPA problem, “India could contemplate creating a National Asset Management

Company (NAMC), along with the lines of South Korea and Malaysia”, even as consolidation of public sector banks, passing of IBC, Indradhanush scheme, corporate debt, restructuring and announcement of USD 32.6 billion bank recapitalisation scheme were positive moves towards addressing the problem.

It also said that unemployment in India is likely to reach 18 million in 2018 and more efforts are needed to address this problem. “Productive employment has become a key concern for India, as 85 per cent of the labour force earns less than USD155.6 per month and only 9 per cent is deployed in organised sectors of the economy, as of FY16.” It suggested that India should educate and train the workforce in next-generation technologies revolving around industry 4.0.

Industry 4.0 is a name for the current trend of automation that includes artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, Cloud Computing etc.