  • MORE MARKET STATS

India’s economy on path of gradual recovery: IMF

By: |
March 26, 2021 8:52 AM

India's economy is on the path of gradual recovery, the International Monetary Fund has said ahead of its next month's spring meeting with the World Bank.

Indian economy, IMF, supportive monetary and fiscal policies, Tobias Adrian, Financial Counsellor and Director of the Monetary and Capital Markets Department of the International Monetary Fund, bridge to recovery,, monetary policy, economic contractionThe IMF is scheduled to release its World Economic Outlook on April 6.

India’s economy is on the path of gradual recovery, the International Monetary Fund has said ahead of its next month’s spring meeting with the World Bank.

”India’s economy is on the path of gradual recovery, real GDP growth, return to positive territory in fourth quarter of 2020. And that’s for the first time actually since the start of the pandemic and it’s supported by a pickup in gross, fixed capital formation,” IMF’s spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters at a news conference here on Thursday.

Related News

”Beyond that, I can say that high frequency indicators including PMIs trade and mobility suggests a continued recovery in the first quarter of this year, ’21; however, the recent emergence of the variants and localised lockdowns could pose risks to a sustained recovery,” Rice said.

The IMF is scheduled to release its World Economic Outlook on April 6.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. India’s economy on path of gradual recovery IMF
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Lending based on GST data improves MSMEs’ access to credit: Vayana Network
2E-commerce companies urge govt to maintain stability in FDI policy
3Single ship stuck causing Suez Canal ‘traffic jam’ may cost $9.6 billion per day