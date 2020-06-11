India’s economic crisis may not last for long; these factors are likely to lift FY22 GDP growth sharply

Economic activity is likely to see a push from as early as the second half of the current fiscal.

India’s prolonged economic slowdown, which is continued for the last two financial years, may fade away in the next fiscal. As the country struggles through the economic slowdown, nearly all sectors are facing uncertainty and pessimism over business conditions. However, the economic activity is likely to see a push from as early as the second half of the current fiscal. While it is estimated that India’s GDP may contract in the current fiscal year, the GDP growth in the next year is expected to be more than 7 per cent. “Our projection for FY21 GDP growth is -4.7 per cent and 7.2 per cent for FY22,” Sameer Narang, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda, told Financial Express Online.

With the supply-side achieving normalcy, the investment cycle will also pick up with a lag, taking the acceleration in FY22 over and above the contraction in FY21, Sameer Narang added. However, what cannot be ignored is the base effect which has the potential to further boost the next fiscal’s economic growth due to a steep fall in the economy in the current year.

Even before coronavirus hit India, the growth slowdown was continued for a long time. After the nationwide lockdown, the economy had a free fall and factors like tight financial conditions, weakening household and corporate balance sheets, sluggish private expenditure, and a lack of business confidence further hurt the overall economic conditions.

To overcome these crises, the government will have to loosen its fiscal strings further in 2HFY21 if growth prospects remain weak, Madhavi Arora, Lead Economist, Edelweiss, said in a report. FY21 growth is projected at -4 per cent even as 2HFY21 will see a significant pickup in economic activity, Madhavi Arora added. However, sustaining the sequential growth momentum beyond FY21 will require an easing of domestic structural overhang and better global backdrop, she further said. Meanwhile, Fitch Ratings has predicted that India’s economy will bounce back with a sharp growth rate of 9.5 per cent next year, provided the country avoids further deterioration in the financial sector health.