India’s duty relief for UK Scotch to hinge on counter offers

India will consider allowing premium alcoholic drinks like Scotch from the UK at concessional duties under a trade deal if it gets credible market access in the sectors of its choice, sources told FE.

New Delhi and London will hold the third round of negotiations for a free trade agreement (FTA) from Friday.

Last week, India and Australia signed a trade deal under which New Delhi pledged to allow high-end wine from Australia (beyond a price threshold) at concessional duties. This has raised expectations that such a concession may be granted to the UK as well, senior government functionaries have said.

Both India and the UK are negotiating an interim trade deal that aims to cover about 65% of goods and about a third of bilateral services trade. This interim deal will be followed by a full-fledged FTA.

India has pitched for duty-free access in sectors like textiles & garments, leather, footwear, marine products, iron & steel, gems & jewellery and processed food products.

For its part, the UK wants greater access in alcoholic drinks like Scotch, information and communications technology (ICT) products, certain other high-end consumer and capital goods, and digital services.

“Nothing is off the table, not even alcohol,” said one of the sources. “But what is more important is whether the offers that one is getting are in sync with one’s national interest or not. Also, every economy is different, so offers for one country may vary from those for another country,” he added.

A senior Indian government official, however, said that every FTA is negotiated as a “packaged deal” that comprises offers for a broad range of areas and it’s not limited to a specific sector.

As part of its deal with Canberra, New Delhi will allow Australian wine that costs between $5 and $15 per 750 ml at a concessional duty of 100% initially from the current 150%. The tariff will be cut by 500 basis points annually for ten years and finally kept at 50%. Similarly, the import duty on wine beyond $15 per 750 ml will be reduced to 75% immediately; it will then be cut by 500 basis points annually for ten years to be kept at 25%.

Last week, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said: “People often say once we give a certain concession to a particular country, it may serve as a template for our trade negotiations with others. But frankly, every agreement stands on its own legs because every economy has its own strengths and weaknesses. Negotiations are always based on mutual interests and sensitivities.”

Both New Delhi and London are also negotiating on mutual recognition agreements in the pharma sector, which would provide substantial market access for exporters from both the countries. Commerce minister Piyush Goyal has been pushing for greater access to the UK market in key services sectors like IT/ITeS, nursing, education, healthcare, including AYUSH and audio-visual services. India would also be seeking special arrangements for movement of its people.

Before the pandemic, India shipped out goods worth $8.7 billion to the UK in FY20 and its imports from that nation stood at $6.7 billion. Between April and January this fiscal, India’s exports to the UK rose 37% from a year before to $8.5 billion, while its imports surged 55% to $5.9 billion. India mainly exports textiles & garments, gems & jewellery and certain capital and consumer goods to Britain and imports capital and consumer goods in large volumes as well.