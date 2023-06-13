scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

India’s disinflation process to be slow, protracted, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

“While our inflation projection for the current financial year 2023-24 is lower, at 5.1%, it would still be well above the target,” he added.

Written by Reuters
indian economy, economic growth, rbi,
Latest data showed India's annual retail inflation cooled to 4.25% in May from 4.7% in April, but analysts expect prices to remain sticky in the coming months.

The disinflation process in India will be slow and protracted, with the 4% inflation target likely to be met only over the medium term, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Tuesday.

“The cumulative impact of our monetary policy actions over the last one year is still unfolding and yet to materialise fully,” Das said in a speech at the Summer Meetings organised by Central Banking in London.

Also Read

“While our inflation projection for the current financial year 2023-24 is lower, at 5.1%, it would still be well above the target,” he added.

Also Read

The country’s monetary policy committee (MPC), headed by the RBI chief, is tasked with bringing down inflation to 4% over the medium term and holding it between 2% and 6% over the long term.

Latest data showed India’s annual retail inflation cooled to 4.25% in May from 4.7% in April, but analysts expect prices to remain sticky in the coming months.

“As per our current assessment, the disinflation process is likely to be slow and protracted, with convergence to the inflation target of 4% being achieved over the medium-term,” the governor said, reiterating the MPC’s projection from last Thursday.

Das said regulators cannot be oblivious to growth concerns given the outsized addition to the workforce every year because of the ‘demographic dividend’ in the world’s most populous country.

Also Read

However, he reiterated that the RBI’s pause in rate hikes in April and June was not a pivot and did not signal a definitive change in policy direction.

“Our approach towards maintaining the stability of the Indian financial system is integral to our conduct of monetary policy as financial instabilities can undermine economic growth and impede monetary policy transmission,” Das said. “We recognise that the likelihood of financial turbulence would be high if there is no price stability.”

More Stories on
ECONOMY
RBI

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 13-06-2023 at 17:22 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market