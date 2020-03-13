India’s current account deficit dips to 0.2% in Q3; reserves up by $21.6 billion

Net services receipts too increased in Q3FY20 to $21.9 billion compared with $20.4 billion in Q2.
India’s current account deficit (CAD) narrowed sharply to $1.4 billion or 0.2% of GDP in Q3 of 2019-20 from $17.7 billion (2.7% of GDP) in Q3 of 2018-19 and $6.5 billion (0.9% of GDP) in Q2 of 2019-20, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday. The contraction in CAD in Q3 was primarily on account of a lower merchandise trade deficit at $34.6 billion (against $49.5 billion in year ago quarter and $38 billion in the preceding quarter). On a balance of payment basis, the country’s forex reserves saw net accretion of a robust $21.6 billion in the December quarter, thanks to the shrinking of CAD and robust net FDI and portfolio inflows that drove the capital account to a surplus of $22.4 billion.
In Q2FY20, capital inflows remained subdued (surplus was just $12 billion); despite the CAD being benign even then, the accretion to the reserves in Q2 was just $5.1 billion. In Q3FY19, the reserves actually depleted $4.3 billion.
As for the current quarter (Q4FY20), the CAD might again be relatively benign. Though merchandise trade deficit rose to a seven-month high of $15.2 billion, the fall in oil prices could potentially bring down import bill in February-March and curb the trade deficit. However, the pull-out by FPIs from Indian markets in recent weeks could weaken the capital account. FPIs have sold Indian equities worth $1.3 billion since the beginning of the year on a net basis. At the same time, they have sold over $2.7 billion worth of Indian bonds in 2020 so far.
Net services receipts too increased in Q3FY20 to $21.9 billion compared with $20.4 billion in Q2. Private transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, increased to $ 20.6 billion in Q3FY20, up 9% from the level a year ago.
The RBI said that in the financial account, net foreign direct investment at $10 billion was higher than $ 7.3 billion in Q3 of 2018-19. Foreign portfolio investment recorded net inflow of $7.8 billion in Q3 this fiscal as against an outflow of $2.1 billion in the year ago quarter – on account of net purchases in both the debt and equity markets. “Net inflow on account of external commercial borrowings to India was $3.2 billion as compared with $2 billion in Q3 of 2018-19.”
According to the RBI, the CAD narrowed to 1% per cent of GDP in April-December of 2019-20 from 2.6% in April-December of 2018-19 on the back of a reduction in the trade deficit which shrank to $118.9 billion in April-December 2019-20 from $145.1 billion in April-December of 2018-19. Net invisible receipts were higher in April-December of 2019-20, mainly due to increase in net services earnings and private transfer receipts.
Net FDI inflows at $32.1 billion in April-December of 2019-20 were higher than $24.3 billion in April-December of 2018-19. Portfolio investment recorded a net inflow of $15.1 billion in April-December of 2019-20 as against an outflow of $11.9 billion a year ago.
In April-December 2019-20, there was an accretion of $40.7 billion of the foreign exchange reserves on a BoP basis.
Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.