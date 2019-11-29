India’s apparel exports to EU face a duty disadvantage, says Smriti Irani

By: |
New Delhi | Updated: November 29, 2019 5:39:28 PM

"Apparel exports from competing countries enjoy zero/preferential access to European Union whereas India faces a duty disadvantage. Besides Bangladesh and Vietnam have a large and productive labour force," Irani said.

smriti irani, European Union, Union exports, apparel exports“India’s exports of textile and apparel sector have increased from .3 billion in 2017-18 to .4 billion in 2018-19,” Irani said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

“India’s exports of textile and apparel sector (including handicrafts) have increased from $39.3 billion (around Rs) in 2017-18 to USD 40.4 billion in 2018-19,” Irani said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

