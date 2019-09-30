Indians most likely to pin climate change on human activity; 71% said we are the culprits

(Reuters photo)

As debates around climate change heat up, people in some countries have started to accept that their own wrongdoings have caused global warming. Out of these, Indian citizens are most likely to blame human actions for heating of the earth, according to a survey by YouGov, World Economic Forum reported. 71% respondents not only accepted that climate is changing but also said human activity is actually the culprit here. 23% also said that human activities are partly to be blamed for changing climate. Only a minuscule 3% of Indian population said that humans are not at all the culprits and 1% dissed the claims of global warming. 22% of the Indian population also thinks that it is already too late to avoid the worst effects of climate change.

However, there are several countries which are not convinced by human part in the climate change narrative. “At 35% Norwegians and Saudi Arabians are the least likely to think this, although a further 36% and 48% respectively in each country think that humanity is partially responsible for the changing climate,” the YouGov survey said. Countries which are geographically closer to the north pole are less likely to pin human intervention to climate change. These countries are also of the view that even if the climate is changing, it is not going to have a great deal of impact on their lives. This includes countries such as the USA, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and Sweden as well. Over 5% of the population of three countries viz USA, Saudi Arabia and Australia does not believe that the climate is changing.

In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the latest voice in fighting against climate change. Recently, addressing the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York, he said: “The time for talking is over. The world needs to act now.” He also highlighted India’s plan to combat climate change and said that the country will now focus on generating a considerable amount of electricity via renewable sources.