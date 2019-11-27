Indians hail American economics over China; say we want to be like Big Apple, not Dragon

The US follows a mixed economy model where both capitalism and socialism are at work. (Reuters)

A majority of Indians would rather follow the US model of economics over the Chinese model. However, they said that the home turf must be protected while maintaining good interlinks with other economies, according to Ipsos-Halifax World Affairs Influencers global survey which was released on Wednesday. “If it was a toss-up between the US and China, 74% Indians say they would emulate the US model of politics and economics for India,” the survey said. However, global citizens do not subscribe to the India’s notion and there were fewer takers for both the US and China’s model of economy and politics, the survey added.

“85% of urban Indians are strong votaries of Free Trade for India … At the same time, 76% of urban Indians want India to tread with caution and focus more on domestic interest vis-a-vis global affairs, as India is faced with tough economic issues,” the survey said. Presently, the country has been witnessing an economic slump and several sectors have reported sluggish sales including mounting inventories in real estate and a slowdown in the auto sector. Indians are now advocating for the country to work with other countries towards global goals even if it does not bring in the gains every time.

What are US and China’s economic models?

The US follows a mixed economy model where both capitalism and socialism are at work. The major benefit of mixed economy is that it protects private property while also allowing government intervention in economic activities in order to achieve social aims and the public good. On the other hand, China solely follows the socialist model and there is a predominance of public or state-owned- properties. Many critics consider China’s economic model as state-capitalism.

“Indian netizens are the top supporters of the US economic and political model, more than even how much the US citizens root for their own country. [There is also] a support for protectionism across the globe as most people want their governments to focus on their own countries,” said Amit Adarkar, Ipsos India CEO & Operations Director APAC, Ipsos.