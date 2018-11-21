Indians feel most vacation deprived in the world, shows Expedia survey; here is the reason

Expedia survey: Over 11,000 employed adults were surveyed from September 19-28, 2018 about their work-life balance. (Reuters)

Indians are the most deprived people in the world with 41% of Indians, who wanted to go on holiday, did not take any vacation in the past six months, due to not getting time off work, according to an annual survey by US-based online travel agency Expedia. Vacation deprivation in India is on rise as about 75% of Indians feel vacation deprived, up from 60% last year, followed by South Korea (72%) and Hong Kong (69%), the survey ‘Expedia Vacation Deprivation Report 2018’ of vacation habits in 19 countries showed.

Over 11,000 employed adults were surveyed from September 19-28, 2018 about their work-life balance. “Professional reasons and aspirations of longer vacations keep them away from availing their leaves,” the company said in a statement. While 30% of Indians save up time for a long holiday, 24% of Indians can’t even afford a holiday.

“…employees still do not avail their full vacation days because of reasons like missing out on important work decisions (25%), fear of being seen less committed (19%) or finding it difficult to coordinate time with their travel companion (33%). Our study also reflects that 18% of Indians feel that those who are successful at their job don’t take vacation days,” said Manmeet Ahluwalia, Marketing Head, Brand Expedia in India.

Also, Indian employed adults do not take all vacation days and rank five to leave their vacations unused after Japan, Italy, Australia, New Zealand, the study – which conducted on behalf of Expedia by Northstar Research Partners across North America, Europe, South America and Asia-Pacific – showed.

On the positive side, the survey found that vacations enormously affect their work as it not only hits the reset button on their stress or anxiety but also make them feel more relaxed, focused, motivated and productive after coming back from holidays. Therefore, about 55% of Indians feel that vacation deprivation impacts their productivity and hence should be taken seriously by everyone, the survey added.

Top-line results from the 2018 report:

About 63% of Indians can do without a vacation for over three months. Despite the fact that n an average Indians avail 15 days of vacation out of the 20 days of holidays they receive, only 53% of Indians use fewer days than they get

Interestingly, nearly 78% of bosses in India are found supportive of vacations. However, Indian workers continue to get diverted by work while vacationing as 32% of supervisors, 34% co-workers, 33% of junior staff keep bothering them while they are on holiday.