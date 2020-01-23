Indians are world’s saviour from climate doom; age-old habits of reusing catches world attention

Indians are consuming lesser water, cutting down upon their energy usage and are also recycling products. (Representative image: PTI)

With rising concerns for global warming, urban Indians are changing their behaviour so that the impact on climate can be minimised. A majority of urban Indians have incorporated conscious changes and altered their consumption and usage of products and services, a joint study by World Economic Forum-Ipsos said on Thursday. Among major changes, urban Indians claim to be consuming lesser water and energy and are reusing products to decrease carbon footprint. However, judicious usage of resources has been a part of Indian culture and is an age-old habit passed onto generations. Meanwhile, the World Economic Forum is holding its Annual Meeting in Davos, where world leaders and influential people gather to discuss the global, regional and industry agendas.

“Unlike popular perception around Indians being irresponsible and unconcerned about depleting resources, the survey busts the myth and shows that Indians are deeply concerned about the collateral impact of Climate Change and are making adjustments in their choices to mitigate the adverse impact,” Parijat Chakraborty, country service line leader, Public Affairs & Corporate Reputation, Ipsos India said in a statement.

How are Indians contributing to sustainability?

Indians are consuming lesser water, cutting down upon their energy usage and are also recycling products, according to the findings of the report. Over one in every two urban Indians claims to have made changes around how much water they use in their homes; 52% said they are consciously using energy-efficient products in their homes and are also avoiding wastage of electricity; 46% are choosing organic food and 45% are recycling products. Also, apart from recycling, urban Indians are also reusing the products to reduce their carbon footprint.

Climate change is the top concern across the globe and the top five risks that the world faces in the coming decade are all climate change-related, according to the World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2020. This includes — extreme weather, climate action failure, natural disasters, biodiversity loss, and human-made environment disasters.