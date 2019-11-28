Indians abroad again top in sending money back home; this unfortunate reason may have played a role

From the previous record high of 3 billion in 2017, remittances hit a new high of 9 billion in 2018 in low-and middle-income countries, implying a rise of 9.6 per cent, the World Bank said.

India retained the position as the global top recipient of remittances in 2018, however, likely boosted by the unfortunate flooding disaster in Kerala, a global report said. The Indian diaspora sent $79 billion back home in 2018, the World Bank said in a report on Monday. In 2016 and 2017, India received $62.7 billion and $65.3 billion, respectively, in remittances. The others in the top 5 include China ($67 billion), Mexico ($36 billion), the Philippines ($34 billion), and Egypt ($29 billion), the report added. “Remittances grew by more than 14% in India, where a flooding disaster in Kerala likely boosted the financial help that migrants sent to families,” it added.

From the previous record high of $483 billion in 2017, remittances hit a new high of $529 billion in 2018 in low-and middle-income countries, implying a rise of 9.6 per cent, the World Bank said. The global remittances reached $689 billion in 2018, up from $633 billion in 2017, the global lender also said in the report.

The global rise in remittances was triggered by a robust economic scenario in the US and a surge in the prices of oil leading to a positive impact on outward remittances from some GCC countries, the report noted. Remittances have been a big source of income for India considering the large Indian diaspora in different parts of the world. It comes at a time when the Indian economy is reeling under a slowdown on account of both domestic and global factors. The government has announced a slew of measures in the last few months to prop up the slowing economy ranging from PSU bank recapitalization to doing way with a tax on the super-rich.