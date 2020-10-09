  • MORE MARKET STATS

Indian shrimp exports to US increase 6.6 % to 31,676 tonne in August

By: |
October 9, 2020 4:00 AM

During the initial days of the lockdown, the seafood sector was working at about 20-25% capacity with most of the laboratories closed.

US, the largest market, is followed by China with 1, 45,710 tonne.US, the largest market, is followed by China with 1, 45,710 tonne.

Indian shrimp exports to the US increased 6.6% year-on-year in August at 31,676 tonne after recording a decline during May-July 2020 due to pandemic related constraints.

According to the latest data of US agency National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, total shrimp demand in United States for August is also on the higher side at 82,233 tonne as against 70,153 tonne in the year ago period.

Related News

India is the largest producer of farmed shrimps in the world and accounts for nearly 6% of the global fish production.

During 2019, India accounted for 2,82,584 tonne of shrimps from the total US import of 698,445 tonne.

During the initial days of the lockdown, the seafood sector was working at about 20-25% capacity with most of the laboratories closed.

Labour and vehicle movement was also constrained in most of the coastal states.

Seed stocking and seeding was also on the lower side with farmers concerned about a glut in the market without exports.

The Marine Products Export Development Authority has reported that in the initial period of lockdown, there was 30-40% reduced stocking of shrimps by farmers.
It has also led to cancellation of several orders, reduced and delayed payments, slowdown of cargo movements, difficulty in getting new orders and renewal of existing orders.

Export of frozen shrimps from India to all markets during 2019-20 was pegged at 6, 52,253 tonne, which fetched foreign exchange worth $4,889.12 million.

US, the largest market, is followed by China with 1, 45,710 tonne.

Frozen shrimp, which earned Rs 34,152.03 crore ($4,889.12 million), retained its position as the most significant item in the basket of seafood exports, accounting for a share of 50.58 % in quantity and 73.21 % of the total dollar earnings.

Shrimp exports during the period increased by 6.04 % in dollar value and 6.20 % in quantity.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Indian shrimp exports to US increase 6.6 % to 31676 tonne in August
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Aptel pulls up Karnataka power regulator for defying order
2Need to address Paris accord friction to achieve climate goals: Suresh Prabhu
3Govt to expand production-linked incentive scheme to more sectors, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant