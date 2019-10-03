Indian schools have long way to go in using AI, says Microsoft official

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had recently introduced AI in the school curriculum. (Reuters)

Schools in India have a long way to go in using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to become better at education, according to representatives at Microsoft. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had recently introduced AI in the school curriculum. The board has joined hands with Microsoft to conduct capacity building programmes for high school teachers and integrate cloud-powered technology in teaching. “In India, colleges and the technical community is more hearing and preparing themselves to learn AI skills. In terms of schools using AI to become better at education itself, there is a long way to go,” Rohini Srivathsa, National Technology Officer, Microsoft India, told PTI. “Lot more needs to be done in terms of harnessing the data out there and creating tools for teachers to be more effective. While the future is bright…there is more work to be done,” she added.

“Digitisation as an overall theme driven by the government is going to hit every sector and education as a an occupation or sector itself will also take in AI to make itself more effective. Better student experiences, better student outcomes, more efficient teachers, administration, safer classes and infrastructure. I think that is broader area in which school systems need to continue,” Srivastha said. Larry Nelson, Education lead, Microsoft Asia says AI can not only help schools in ensuring instructors deliver content and learning better but also in running safe campuses.

“AI is going to help instructors deliver content and learning better besides running classrooms more efficiently. AI can help the institution itself in running a safer campus and not just support student learning,” he said. Nelson was in India for the Sixth Asian Summit on Education and Skills where a study on AI learning in educational institutions was launched. The study titled “‘Future ready Skills: Accessing APAC Education Sectors Use of AI” found that the education sector in Asia Pacific is currently lagging in data, strategy and investment as well as culture when compared to Asia Pacifics overall AI readiness.

“A mere one-third of education institutions in Asia Pacific region have initiated measures for Artificial Intelligence (AI) learning. Only 32 per cent of education institutions in Asia Pacific have embarked on their AI journey. We have found that three out of four education leaders agree that AI will be able to drive competitiveness in the next three years,” Nelson said.