Indian, Russian firms ink 7 MoUs for components

The ministry of defence had earlier identified 48 items, covering all the major platforms, which can be made in India with Russian collaboration.

In a significant milestone, seven MoUs were signed between Indian and Russian companies on Friday at the DefExpo 2018 held in Chennai for indigenous manufacturing of spare parts, wrapping up the deliberations on the aftersales services and spare parts availability for defence equipment that India bought from Russia. The ministry of defence had earlier identified 48 items, covering all the major platforms, which can be made in India with Russian collaboration. The MoUs include Larsen & Toubro and Joint Stock Company, for various programmes for the Indian Navy and for future-ready combat vehicles and rockets, coproduction on the territory of India, Ananth Technologies and JSC Concern radio-electronic technologies agreement (for opto-electric sighting and navigation complex for Su-30MKI aircraft), Space Era and KRET (to set up technical and logistics support in India). Ananth Technologies also signed a MoU with Research and Production Corporation to set up technical and logistic support in India for tanks in service with the Indian Army.

Russian company JSC AGAT signed agreements with OSKROSOMARINE and Kransey Defence for post-sale support of the Fregat radar and modernisation of the Fregat radar after sales service agreement with Aviatech Enterprise manufactured by JSC AGAT and installed on-board Indian naval ships.