Indian individual deposits in Swiss Bank actually fell, reports of increase misleading: Piyush Goyal

Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that individual deposits in Swiss banks have decreased by over 35%, as against the increase of 50% reported by the media. Speaking in Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal said that the media reports claiming an increase of 50% in deposits made by Indians in the Swiss banks were misleading and that now the government will have better access to data after September 2019.

Piyush Goyal said that the 50% increase also include non-deposit liabilities and the businesses of Swiss bank branches in India. “From January 1, any deposit made by an Indian will be automatically available to the government,” Piyush Goyal said. The treaty signed with Switzerland with an aim to crackdown black money has entailed access to data on transactions made by Indians. In December 2017, India and Switzerland signed a deal that allowed the government access of tax-related information from 1 January 2018.

In late June, news agency PTI reported that money parked by Indian in the Swiss banks surged by 50% to ₹7,000 crore in the calendar year 2017, reversing a three-year downturn. However, both Piyush Goyal and Arun Jaitley called the news report misleading. Piyush Goyal had earlier said that all deposits made by Indians cannot be termed black money and assured that the authorities will take action against those involved in the illegal parking of funds.

Arun Jaitley also said that all deposits made by Indians cannot be termed illegal. In a Facebook note, Arun Jaitley said that the ‘Indian’ money outside the country is of various categories. “Past investigation by CBDT have shown that this includes many held by persons of Indian origin who now hold foreign passport, monies belonging to Non-Resident Indians, as also monies belonging to resident Indians who have made legitimate investments abroad, including transfer of money under the liberalised remittance schemes,” Arun Jaitley wrote on June 29.