Indian growth narrative of 7% GDP has done real damage

For four years, India has battled the suspicion that its new and improved GDP series is a rose-tinted view of reality. Now that Narendra Modi is prime minister for a second term, he must see that battle for what it is: a lost cause.\u00a0Unlike harmless advertising puffery around a toothpaste that kills 99.9% of germs, the narrative of 7% growth has done real damage.\u00a0This week, a top former government adviser provided a statistical estimate. The actual GDP growth rate\u00a0between 2012 and 2017, according to Arvind Subramanian\u2019s\u00a0working paper\u00a0for Harvard University, may have been 2.5 percentage points lower than the official 7% rate. India\u2019s level of economic output may be overstated by anywhere between 9% and 21%. The issue isn\u2019t whether\u00a0Subramanian\u2019s technique of looking at other countries\u2019 performance to build a picture of India\u2019s growth is robust. As my colleague Mihir Sharma\u00a0argues, if senior officials who served Modi in his first term don\u2019t believe the data, nobody else will trust them either. Going by the early official response to the critique, especially the promise of a point-by-point rebuttal to come later, it\u2019s clear that Team Modi wants to continue to brazen it out. The prime minister should see the economic cost of that approach, even if his advisers don\u2019t. Voters don\u2019t care about abstract statistical artifacts like GDP. They care about jobs, state subsidies and programs, and the cost of living. It was India Inc. that bought into the claim of 7% growth, and found itself badly deceived when the expected operating profits to repay creditors never materialized. Investments had stalled even before Modi's first term, but the deleveraging that was badly needed to deal with a slowdown also got delayed. Misleading GDP data is one of several reasons why most balance sheets in India are stressed today. It\u2019s not surprising, therefore, that the most ardent supporters of the new GDP series are accountants by training. When 108 economists and social scientists wrote to the government asking it to restore sanity to the published figures, 131 accountants\u00a0wrote their own letter, accusing the former group of running a politically motivated campaign. India\u2019s bean counters do have a dog in the GDP fight. Some of them, as fund managers, have given investors\u2019 money to firms that are in deep trouble now. Others, as auditors, turned a blind eye to sharp corporate practices, related-party lending and self-dealing, perhaps thinking that all boats would be kept afloat by high growth. Now they\u2019re scared. Naturally, financial intermediaries in Mumbai don\u2019t want Modi to tell creditors and debtors the truth about growth, especially since they can\u2019t undo their previous bets on 7% expansion without career-limiting, wealth-destroying \u2013 and possibly even freedom-endangering \u2013 consequences. But if Modi doesn\u2019t order a thorough revamp of the discredited data in his second five-year term, the danger is that every quarterly growth announcement from now on will be discounted by 2.5 percentage points \u2013\u00a0the Subramanian\u00a0factor. That means asking investors to accept that the March quarter\u2019s published 5.8% GDP expansion \u2013\u00a0a fourth straight quarter of cooling \u2013 may have been as low as 3.3%. Who will invest in a labour-surplus nation at those near-recessionary growth rates?