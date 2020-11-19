  • MORE MARKET STATS

Indian engineering exports hit by increasing raw material prices

By: |
November 19, 2020 3:30 AM

Steel prices have increased from Rs 35,000 per tonne to Rs 42,000 per tonne in the past six months for a product like hot rolled coil, an essential raw material for engineering industry.

grade steel, steel production, FICCI, Aatmanirbhar, grade steel plants, Faggan Singh Kulaste, steel importSteel prices have increased from Rs 35,000 per tonne to Rs 42,000 per tonne in the past six months for a product like hot rolled coil, an essential raw material for engineering industry.

Rising steel and other metal prices coupled with the second wave of Covid pandemic has crippled India’s engineering exports, EEPC India, the apex body of engineering exporters, said and sought the intervention of the commerce ministry to address the issue.

Steel prices have increased from Rs 35,000 per tonne to Rs 42,000 per tonne in the past six months for a product like hot rolled coil, an essential raw material for engineering industry.

Related News

Prices of other metals like zinc have risen from Rs 170 a kg to Rs 220 a kg, resulting into the hike in prices of end-products. Freight charges have almost doubled due to which exporters of engineering goods are facing severe headwind.

There is also a scarcity of steel in the market, EEPC India chairman Mahesh Desai said, adding major European markets are witnessing a second wave of coronavirus while the US is reeling under the deadly impact of the pandemic.

“We urge the government to take up these issues to stabilise raw material prices,” he said. India’s engineering exports have declined by 14% from $44.43 billion during April-October FY20 to $38.14 billion in the same period of the current fiscal. The down trend has not yet been under control, a EEPC India statement said.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Indian engineering exports hit by increasing raw material prices
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Bridging GST shortfall: Telangana 23rd state to choose Option 1
2Slowdown in G20 trade restriction measures as COVID-19 impacts world economy: WTO report
3Vivad Se Vishwas scheme garners Rs 72,480 cr tax to govt so far