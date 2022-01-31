  • MORE MARKET STATS

Indian economy contracts by 6.6% in 2020-21

“Real GDP stands at Rs 135.58 lakh crore, showing a contraction of 6.6 per cent during 2020-21,” the NSO said in its revised national account data.

Written by PTI
As per the provisional estimates released in May 2021, the GDP had contracted by 7.3 per cent in 2020-21. (File/Reuters)
Indian economy contracted by 6.6 per cent in 2020-21 on account of outbreak of COVID-19 and subsequent nationwide lockdown to contain the pandemic.

“Real GDP or GDP at constant (2011-12) prices for the years 2020-21 and 2019-20 stands at Rs 135.58 lakh crore and Rs 145.16 lakh crore, respectively, showing a contraction of 6.6 per cent during 2020-21 as compared to growth of 3.7 per cent during 2019-20,” National Statistical Office said in the revised national account data released on Monday.

